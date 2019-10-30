Analyzing Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jungheinrich and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jungheinrich 0 0 1 0 3.00 SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

Jungheinrich has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jungheinrich and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jungheinrich $3.41 billion 0.34 N/A N/A N/A SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR $10.21 billion 0.76 -$762.93 million $3.33 9.81

Jungheinrich has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jungheinrich and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jungheinrich N/A N/A N/A SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Jungheinrich does not pay a dividend. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR beats Jungheinrich on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. Its Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of forklifts and warehousing technology products. The company offers new forklifts, such as pallet trucks, order pickers, reach trucks, high rack stackers, forklift trucks, tow tractors, trailers, and shuttles; counterbalanced forklift trucks; and automated components, including automated guided vehicles, conveyor systems, and stacker cranes. It also provides batteries, electric drives/drivetrains, controllers, electro mechanic components/control pedals/displays, electric mounting panels, and cable sets; and develops software solutions. The company distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers and mail orders in Germany and internationally. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprints, printing and writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings, and bleached eucalyptus Kraft pulp. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products, as well as operates as a finance company. It primarily serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.