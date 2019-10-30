Analyzing Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

80.9% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cypress Semiconductor has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Semiconductor and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Semiconductor 12.74% 17.34% 10.01% Silicon Motion Technology 17.84% 17.76% 14.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cypress Semiconductor and Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Semiconductor $2.48 billion 3.46 $354.59 million $1.16 20.07 Silicon Motion Technology $530.35 million 2.66 $98.07 million $3.41 11.44

Cypress Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cypress Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cypress Semiconductor and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Semiconductor 0 9 1 0 2.10 Silicon Motion Technology 1 4 7 0 2.50

Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $21.34, suggesting a potential downside of 8.34%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $45.77, suggesting a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Cypress Semiconductor.

Dividends

Cypress Semiconductor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Silicon Motion Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cypress Semiconductor pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silicon Motion Technology pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Silicon Motion Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Cypress Semiconductor on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nonvolatile SRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and other specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handset, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, computation, and medical markets. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force directly to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade peripheral component interconnect express SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips (SoCs) and low power WiFi SoCs. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon brand; single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands; RF ICs under the FCI brand; and software-defined storage products under the Bigtera brand. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.