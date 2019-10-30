Analyzing CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) & Spindle (NASDAQ:SPDL)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CoStar Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spindle has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CoStar Group and Spindle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.19 billion 17.05 $238.33 million $7.40 74.97 Spindle $80,000.00 0.14 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of CoStar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CoStar Group and Spindle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 1 0 8 0 2.78 Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group presently has a consensus price target of $627.44, suggesting a potential upside of 13.10%. Given CoStar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Spindle.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 23.17% 10.55% 9.40% Spindle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CoStar Group beats Spindle on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional that covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStar Lease Comps, a solution to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar and CoStar Go CoStar mobile apps. In addition, the company offers CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; CoStar Risk Analytics, a commercial real estate risk management tool; CoStar Brokerage Applications; CoStar Investment Analysis Request, a business intelligence software; and CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, a real estate portfolio management software. Further, it provides apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, and Cozy.co; LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Power Listings for commercial real estate professionals; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; Listing Manager, an online listing tool; Realla, a commercial property listings and data management platform; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company has a strategic relationship with Buxton Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

