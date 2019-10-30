Analyzing ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Bionik Laboratories (NASDAQ:BNKL)

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ConforMIS has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ConforMIS and Bionik Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConforMIS -34.68% -92.18% -45.45% Bionik Laboratories -337.21% -45.58% -39.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ConforMIS and Bionik Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConforMIS 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

ConforMIS presently has a consensus price target of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given ConforMIS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ConforMIS is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ConforMIS and Bionik Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConforMIS $89.79 million 1.53 -$43.37 million ($0.74) -2.70 Bionik Laboratories $3.25 million 2.19 -$10.56 million N/A N/A

Bionik Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ConforMIS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of ConforMIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of ConforMIS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ConforMIS beats Bionik Laboratories on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee. It also provides Conformis Hip System, a hip replacement product; and iJigs, a customized single-use patient-specific instrumentation. The company markets and sells its products to hospitals and other medical facilities through sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Monaco, Hungary, Spain, and Australia Conformis, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Systems, which include the InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND, an add-on module to be used with the InMotion ARM; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions. The company is also developing InMotion HOME, an upper extremity product that allows patients to extend their therapy for as long as needed while rehabilitating at home; and ARKE, a robotic lower body exoskeleton designed for wheelchair bound individuals suffering from spinal cord injuries, stroke, and other mobility disabilities. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

