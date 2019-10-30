Analysts Set Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) PT at $17.40

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Susan E. Cates bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,278.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,459 shares of company stock worth $77,820 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Primo Water by 26,645.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Primo Water by 8.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

PRMW traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 17,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,789. Primo Water has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.44 million, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

