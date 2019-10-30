Analysts Set Expectations for BBX Capital Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BBX)

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of BBX Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BBX Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of BBX Capital stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. BBX Capital has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 5,892.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

