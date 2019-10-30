Analysts Set electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) PT at $13.50

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 122,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,882. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. electroCore has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $53.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.51.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $30,737.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in electroCore in the second quarter worth $50,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 205.9% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 49.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 75.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

