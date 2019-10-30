Analysts Set Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) PT at $241.00

Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Citigroup lowered shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caci International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

In other Caci International news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $108,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,288.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.22, for a total transaction of $54,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,411 shares of company stock worth $3,237,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Caci International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Caci International by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Caci International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 15,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caci International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caci International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $223.44 on Friday. Caci International has a 52-week low of $138.39 and a 52-week high of $235.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.33 and a 200-day moving average of $210.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caci International will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

