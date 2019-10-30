Analysts Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target at $52.50

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,692. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

