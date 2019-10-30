Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $103.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,529. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $103.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $63,852,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $93,139,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

