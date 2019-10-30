Analysts Anticipate Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. Virtusa reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Virtusa’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTU. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

VRTU traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 202,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,744. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

In other Virtusa news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $25,089,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $958,440 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 35.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

