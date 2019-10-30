Analysts Anticipate Uranium Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:UEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:UEC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Uranium Energy’s earnings. Uranium Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Uranium Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uranium Energy.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Uranium Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 339,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,755. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

