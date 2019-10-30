Analysts Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the lowest is $3.33 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $13.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.56 billion to $13.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.22.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. 2,252,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

In other news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,686.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

