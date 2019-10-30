Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $108.03. 121,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $277,791.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,246.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,493. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,575 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,686,000 after purchasing an additional 787,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,986,000 after acquiring an additional 506,468 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,773,000 after acquiring an additional 331,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.