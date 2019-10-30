Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Analog Devices by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 70,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.70. 86,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,541. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.08 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average is $110.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,230,695.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,493. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

