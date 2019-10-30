Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. 158,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $928.00 million, a PE ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $156,488.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 147,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,979 shares of company stock worth $7,405,413 in the last 90 days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

