AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Trading 4.5% Higher

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 23,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC)

Amincor, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bakery food products. It provides various sliced bread, yeast and cake doughnuts, frozen donuts, cookies, and snack products to supermarket in-store bakery departments, and food service channels. It also offers water remediation services, such as water testing and evaluation, system engineering and design, system training servicing, and maintenance service in the northeast United States, as well as is involved in treating and discharging petroleum impacted water into the sanitary sewer system.

