AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Lowers Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $19,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $193,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $42,185.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,052.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

