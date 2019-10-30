AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $16.35 Million Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,014 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 49,582 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.09% of Best Buy worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,084 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,251,427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 165,350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 93.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after buying an additional 772,762 shares during the period. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $68,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $27,315,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,913 shares of company stock valued at $27,386,014 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

