AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,976 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $25,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Humana by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Humana by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 79,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after buying an additional 64,555 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Humana by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $295.84 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.30.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

