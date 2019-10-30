Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

ATLO stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. Ames National has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $258.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

In other news, CFO John L. Pierschbacher acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,812.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,365 shares of company stock valued at $62,086. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

