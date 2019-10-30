AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from AmeriServ Financial’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Shares of AmeriServ Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.33. AmeriServ Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

