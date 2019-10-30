American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.72 million.

Shares of AAT stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.63. 455,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,097. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

