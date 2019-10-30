American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.36. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Assets Trust by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,072,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,528,000 after purchasing an additional 157,822 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $13,400,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 2,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 479,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

