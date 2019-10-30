American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,503 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $16,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $492,670. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

