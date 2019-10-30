AMERCO (UHAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMERCO to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $409.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.56 and its 200 day moving average is $377.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $318.16 and a 52-week high of $419.92.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total value of $847,071.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UHAL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.