Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amedisys updated its FY19 guidance to $4.32-4.39 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $103.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $643,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $45,076.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,530.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,849 shares of company stock worth $1,569,388. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

