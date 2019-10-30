Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.13

Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.13 and last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 3328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Amc Networks by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amc Networks by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amc Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

