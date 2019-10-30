Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by Imperial Capital to Underperform

Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Amc Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Amc Networks from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. 769,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,004. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 127.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 13.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 24.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 152.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

