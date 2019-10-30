Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 152.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,771,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,674,000 after acquiring an additional 934,831 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 246,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital downgraded Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

