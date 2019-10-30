AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMC. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. MKM Partners set a $11.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,772. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4,961.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 927,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 476,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 338,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 745,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273,635 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.