Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $2,200.12 Average PT from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and forty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,185.65.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 target price (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,275.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total value of $12,797,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,338,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded up $8.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,771.49. 161,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,833. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,766.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,843.16. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.77 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

