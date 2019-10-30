Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark cut shares of Altus Group from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.67.

AIF opened at C$35.59 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$21.67 and a twelve month high of C$40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -382.69.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is -645.16%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Robert G. Courteau sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.87, for a total value of C$1,562,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,423 shares in the company, valued at C$5,431,127.82. Also, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.15, for a total transaction of C$323,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,263,032.05.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

