Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $1,546.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $12.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $48.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $11.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $12.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $13.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $13.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $50.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,406.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,260.70. 1,458,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,725. The stock has a market cap of $893.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,299.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,231.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,178.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after buying an additional 2,109,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

