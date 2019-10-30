Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,289.44

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,289.44 and last traded at $1,285.33, with a volume of 55807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,265.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,454.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $877.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,229.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,176.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total value of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,349 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

