Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $1,530.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $69.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,412.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $1,261.29. 1,407,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,551. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,230.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,177.02. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,299.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 51.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,291.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,349 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

