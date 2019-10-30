Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $49.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $49.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $51.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $13.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $54.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,406.11.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,260.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,299.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,230.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,178.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,197,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

