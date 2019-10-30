Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,262.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,299.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,229.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,176.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total value of $1,944,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

