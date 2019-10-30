Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $1,445.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,462.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,262.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,299.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,229.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,176.74. The stock has a market cap of $877.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.77, for a total transaction of $92,082.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $426,036.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,166 shares of company stock worth $6,226,349. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

