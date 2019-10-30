Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.45. Alpha Bank shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 38,904 shares.

Alpha Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

