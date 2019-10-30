Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174,474 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 2.42% of Alliance Data Systems worth $158,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $102.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $214.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.53.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

