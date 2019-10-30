Allegion PLC Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegion in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.87. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Shares of ALLE opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.55.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.64 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

