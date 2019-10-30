Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE ALYA remained flat at $$2.79 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,117. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,439,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 711,456 shares in the last quarter.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

