Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million.

Shares of ALIM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 1,127,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alimera Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

