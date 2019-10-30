Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 195.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 1,100 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,921.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,921. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $487,131.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,900 shares in the company, valued at $11,011,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,099 shares of company stock worth $8,463,579 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN opened at $256.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price target on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

