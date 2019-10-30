Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 on November 18th

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

ALX stock traded up $4.60 on Wednesday, reaching $352.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,752. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.18. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $295.75 and a 12-month high of $394.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a current ratio of 17.18.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alexander’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

