Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $649,000 Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 89,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $124.57 and a one year high of $179.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter.

DHIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.