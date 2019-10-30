Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 446,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $53.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

In other news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

