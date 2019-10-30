Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 8,400 Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at $2,987,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. ValuEngine lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

NYSE:SCL opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $101.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In other news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $194,727.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank Pacholec sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $231,699.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,408.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,668 shares of company stock worth $841,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

