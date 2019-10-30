Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 65,100 Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Resideo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,328,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,110 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,656,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after acquiring an additional 639,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,130,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:REZI opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

